POLICE confirmed a traffic collision occurred in Haverfordwest this afternoon.

Police were called to the entrance to Victoria Place after a collision between two cars just before 1pm.

One person was taken to hospital and the road was reopened at 2.25pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called just after 12.40pm this morning, Monday, January 10, to a report of a road traffic collision on Victoria Place, Haverfordwest.

"Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the road was closed.

"One person was taken to hospital by abulance.”