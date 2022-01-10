POLICE confirmed a traffic collision occurred in Haverfordwest this afternoon.
Police were called to the entrance to Victoria Place after a collision between two cars just before 1pm.
One person was taken to hospital and the road was reopened at 2.25pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called just after 12.40pm this morning, Monday, January 10, to a report of a road traffic collision on Victoria Place, Haverfordwest.
"Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the road was closed.
"One person was taken to hospital by abulance.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment