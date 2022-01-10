Bumper sales of Christmas trees from a Wolfscastle farm mean that charities both at home and abroad will benefit from more than £6,000 of funding.

David Clark has been growing and selling Christmas trees at Martinique Farm, Wolfscastle, for the past 19 years, with all the money raised going to charity.

This year’s total was a record-breaking £6,200, the most raised so far. This means that more than 600 trees, at £30 each, were sold.

The money from this year’s crop has gone to local charities including the VC Gallery, the RNLI, The Catrin Vaughan foundation for children with additional learning needs, and Tinker’s Hill Bird od Prey and Swan Rescue Centre.

Money has also gone to Kiva, a grassroots loan scheme that supports small scale community enterprise in developing countries, meaning the Wolfscastle trees are helping communities all over the world to grow.

Mr Clark began growing Christmas trees at his farm as an experiment to see if they could be grown in certain conditions.

For hundreds of Pembrokeshire families, a trip to choose their Christmas tree while it is still growing in the field at Martinique Farm has become an important Christmas tradition.

“It went extremely well this year,” said Mr Clark. “We saw an awful lot of new people who didn’t know we existed before.

“Last year we did £4,300 and the trees still cost the same, so we were definitely busier.

“I had help this year from Nick Morgan from Wolfscastle on the two busiest weekends so a big thank you to him.”

Mr Clark is already looking to the future, sourcing trees for years to come.

“You have to be working on the future,” he said. “You have got to be looking at six to seven years in front with the non-drop trees and 10 to 12 years with the Nordmann Firs.

"People ask why I do it, I can't really answer why," said Mr Clark previously. "At the end of the day it's because I can.

"As long as I've got a roof over my head and can keep myself warm and clean and my clothes clean. At the end of the day shrouds don't have pockets.

"I've always just tried to help people that's the end of the story really. I have always done it and never questioned why I do it."