Pembrokeshire County Council is calling on people to make learning Welsh a new year’s resolution, with new online classes for beginners starting this January.

Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire is offering new classes, which will be held virtually, for complete beginners to the language who live in Pembrokeshire and wish to pursue it.

The Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire course in run by Pembrokeshire County Council on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Liz Bracken, who took part in the course and is now at an advanced level for experienced Welsh speakers, said: ‘‘I am no longer learning Welsh just for my children - it has become my passion and such a huge part of my life. It’s opened so many fun and exciting opportunities. I would like to say ‘Diolch yn fawr’ to my tutors for their continued support.

“To anyone considering learning Welsh don’t think about it, just do it! You won’t regret it!”

Since participating in the course, Liz has presented the Welsh music show ‘Gwlad y Gân’ on Pure West Radio and shared some of her favourite Welsh language songs, including Adre by her favourite singer Gwyneth Glyn.

Furthermore in October 2021, Liz competed in and won a quiz for Welsh learners on BBC Radio Cymru.

Cllr Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language, said: "Well done to Liz for her excellent efforts in learning Welsh and setting up the Instagram account ‘Dysgu Cymraeg Wrth Gerdded’ (Learn Welsh while walking).

“With the new year now starting, it would be great to see additional people declaring a New Year’s resolution to start on the journey to learn Welsh. There are now so many interactive apps and online support to ensure that people are helped in addition to having traditional Welsh classes. 2022 can be the year to learn Welsh and understand about the varied and unique dialects of Welsh that we have in Pembrokeshire."

In order to sign up for one of the county council’s Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire courses, visit https://learnwelsh.cymru/news/ymgyrch-y-gaeaf-welsh-courses-for-beginners/