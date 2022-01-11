Later this week, there will be a sports evening held in Milford Haven open for teenagers wishing to participate in a football match at the town’s leisure centre.
The event, ‘Friday Night Sports,’ will be held at Milford Haven Leisure Centre, taking place between 7pm and 9pm on the evening of Friday, January 14.
The event, organised by Milford Haven-based youth charity Milford Youth Matters, is free to attend and open for all who wish to attend between the ages of 14 and 16.
Friday Night Sports is to become a weekly event each Friday night at the leisure centre, with an option for different sporting events to take place each week.
Furthermore, in compliance with Welsh Government Covid-19 guidelines, track and track will form part of signing in to the event, and attendees are urged to complete a lateral flow test before visiting.
