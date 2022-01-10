Scarlets have confirmed that Liam Williams will be leaving the club at the end of the 2021-22 season to join Cardiff Rugby.

Williams is currently in the second season of his second spell with the Scarlets, following his return to Welsh rugby from Saracens.

The 30-year-old Wales international and British and Irish Lion has played 111 games for the club between 2011 and 2017 – including the Guinness PRO12 final victory – and has made four further appearances since his return.

Scarlets General Manager of Rugby Jon Daniels said: “We respect Liam’s decision and know he will give everything for the jersey for the remainder of the campaign.

“Liam made his debut for us 11 years ago and was part of our Championship winning side of 2017.

"I am sure all our supporters will remember him as a great Scarlet and get behind him and the squad for a big second half to the season.”

Williams becomes Cardiff’s third new international signing in recent weeks, following Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Williams said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make.

“I am really excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer, but remain very grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities in the game, and I am fully committed to them for the rest of the season.

“I have lots of fond memories here, but at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game.

“Cardiff have really impressed me recently, and it feels like they are building something special.

“I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad, and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment, and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.”

Williams has won 74 Wales caps and played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions. He also had a two-year spell at Saracens.

He will fill the full-back vacancy to be left by his fellow international Hallam Amos, who is retiring from rugby in the summer.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young said: “We knew we had an opening at full-back, and Liam’s talent and consistency is abundant for all to see.

“He has been one of the best full-backs in the world for a number of years and brings real quality on both sides of the ball with his attacking ability, kicking game, positioning and bravery.

“He adds further strength and experience to our squad, and will not only strengthen us on the pitch but will be a key role model and leader for some of the young talent coming through in the back three.”

Williams came through the system at Waunarlwydd RFC before making a breakthrough at Llanelli and the Scarlets.

The 30-year-old also starred during a two-year spell at Saracens, in which he scored 21 tries in 31 appearances and was integral in the English club’s 2018-19 Premiership and European titles.

He has been equally important on the international stage, scoring 16 tries in 72 Tests for Wales, where he has featured in two Rugby World Cups and won a Six Nations Grand Slam, while he has twice toured with the Lions, earning five Test caps.