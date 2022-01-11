A St Davids driver must pay £239 for exceeding the 60mph speed limit on the A40 at Toch Hill.
Gethin James, 48, drove a BMW X3 on the road near Canaston Bridge at 75mph, Llanelli magistrates heard on Thursday, January 6.
The speed was recorded by laser on September 29.
The case was found proved under the single justice procedure, and James was fined £115 with £90 costs and a surcharge of £34, to be paid by February 3.
He also had three penalty points put on his driving record.
