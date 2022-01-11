A Milford Haven-based community centre has made a step further towards its renovation and refurbishment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mount Community Centre, based on the Mount Estate in Milford Haven, has spent several months on a project to help improve the centre’s garden area.
In July 2021, the garden received benches, and the new year has started well for the centre with the arrival of planters.
A spokesperson from the Mount Community Centre said: “Hopefully, we will have them filled by the end of the month and we’re set to plant up for spring. There will be a mix of fruits, veg, flowers and all sorts to encourage pollinators.
Many thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council, The Friends of the Mount and Enhancing Pembrokeshire for funding this venture.”
