The Neyland Bowls Association has published a new year’s message to its members and the people of Pembrokeshire, and has also announced the opening of a new indoor short mat facility at the Neyland Community Hub.
A spokesperson from the association said: “Neyland Bowls would like to wish everybody a very Happy New Year and to congratulate all our winners over the past 12 months, and thank them for their continued support in these most difficult times.
“This year again, we were unable to play regular competitions or entertain visiting clubs, so without your support we would have had great difficulty in maintaining our superb green.
“Our thanks also go to our fantastic ‘Green Team’ who work tirelessly throughout the year keeping the green in tip-top condition.”
Shortly before the end of 2021, the association held its Christmas Draw, which saw Alan Hutchinson win £300 as victor, with Lyneth Cameron coming second with £200 and £100 going to Charlotte Beare.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.