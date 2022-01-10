Do you have a weekend away planned or need an excuse to book one? Head over to Travelodge and its 30% off sale might just give you the excuse you need.
Shoppers can currently get 30% off the cheapest night when booking a 2 or more night stay.
If your plans aren’t solidified, not to worry, the deal is available on both the Saver rates and fully refundable Flexible rates.
The deal is available on selected stays from January 11 to March 30, 2022, so there couldn't be a better excuse for a start of the year getaway.
This offer ends at 5 pm on Friday, January 14, so book now to save on your next trip away!
Travelodge London deals
Prices for London nights away range from £35 to just over £100.
Two nights (January 11-12) at Travelodge London Central Aldgate East for two people can be booked for £101.98.
Travelodge Edinburgh deals
You can stay in Edinburgh for as little as £25 a night.
Book Travelodge Edinburgh Central Waterloo Place from January 17-19 for two people for only £49.98.
Travelodge Manchester deals
Prices in Manchester start from as low as £25.
Stay in Manchester Centre Travelodge from January 17-19 for just £59.98 for two people.
Head over to the Travelodge website before 5pm on January 14 to make the most of the sale.
