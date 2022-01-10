Molly-Mae Hague has apologised in a lengthy Instagram statement for her comments on a podcast sparked fury on social media.

The 22-year-old seemed to suggest anyone could be a millionaire if they work hard enough as “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day”.

The Love Island runner-up went viral after her remarks about poverty resurfaced from an appearance on the Diary of a CEO pod in December.

Her Wikipedia page was even altered comparing her to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher “with fake tan”.

The former Love Island contestant said in an episode of the Diary Of A CEO podcast, released last month, that “you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it”.

Hague, who is creative director of fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, said the statement was “technically” correct and that she had “worked her arse off” for her wealth.

Molly-Mae Hague issues apology via her Instagram story. (Instagram)

Molly-Mae issues statement of podcast comments

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this…

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.

“Love to you, always x.”