A man who admitted a forbidden Christmas Day visit to a Monkton address must pay a total of £319.
Leigh Bugby had previously admitted breaching a restraining order on Christmas Day when he appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on December 27, 2021.
The court heard that the 38-year-old had breached an order made by Swansea Crown Court on January 28, 2020, by attending an address in Monkton ‘without reasonable excuse’.
Magistrates had adjourned sentencing for an all-options pre-sentencing report to be prepared.
Bugby, who was previously of no fixed address, gave his address as Tenby Court, Monkton, when he appeared for sentencing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 5.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.
He has until January 26 to pay the total of £319.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.