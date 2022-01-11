The early closure of Pembroke Dock’s customer service centre (CSC) has been backed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet.
The Pembroke Dock CSC had been due to close in August as part of the authority’s “channel shift” towards digital services but it will now not be reopened following its Covid-19 closure.
The CSC in Haverfordwest has been reopened following lockdowns in a “limited capacity” and its use reviewed, a report to cabinet on Monday, January 10 states, with a reduction in use noted and many people “signposted” elsewhere.
The new plan is not to reopen the Pembroke Dock CSC “only to close it again later in the year,” following consultation with the two members of staff affected and currently undertaking other roles.
A report to cabinet adds that the closure will save around £50,000.
“Whilst not reopening Pembroke Dock CSC, at Haverfordwest we still have an available site for vulnerable customers and for those who wish to transact with us in cash,” states the report.
Cabinet also noted that support was available at Pembroke Dock Library for those needing help with technology or redirecting to the appropriate service.
Cllr Jon Harvey was pleased with the “assurance” as there was a risk of “digital exclusion.”
