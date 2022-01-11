THREE councillors have resigned from Haverfordwest Town Council in the last two months.

After the full town council meeting on November 17, Cllr Benedict Ferguson, of the Portfield Ward, and Cllr Jim Dunckley, of the Garth Ward, both resigned.

Most recently Cllr Dan Blyth, representative of the Priory Ward, handed in his resignation after the council’s meeting in December.

Mr Blyth said he resigned from the council as other commitments were more deserving of his time.

“I would like to highlight the fantastic work the town clerk and administration office do for Haverfordwest,” said Mr Blyth.

“I have other professional and academic commitments that are more deserving of my time.

“I wish HTC well for the future and would encourage younger residents to get involved in the work of local government in the upcoming elections.”

There are currently four vacancies on the Haverfordwest Town Council webpage, with one position in each of the Portfield and Priory Wards unrepresented, and both positions in the Garth Ward.

Both Mr Ferguson and Mr Blyth were members of the personnel, policy and finance committee.

Mr Dunckley, former member of the management estates and strategy committee, resigned in protest at Haverfordwest being awarded money from UK government’s levelling-up fund.

Mr Dunckley said that focussing the grant, which ran into the millions, was better spent on grassroot projects rather than focusing on Haverfordwest Castle.

“This is a lot of money for one part of the county,” said Mr Dunckley. “It should be spread around better instead of being used on a Unionist vanity project.”

Tragically Haverfordwest lost a long-serving resident of the county town and former sheriff Chris Thomas who died in November 2021.

Haverfordwest Town Council said it appreciated the efforts of all town councillors.

“We wish to thank our past town councillors for their contribution to the community, and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”