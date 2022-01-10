Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 5,800 in just six days in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, January 10, figures, cases increased by 5,827 in the three counties from Tuesday, January 4’s 63,336.
Pembrokeshire increased by 1,732, to 21,041; Carmarthenshire by 3,262, to 38,022; and Ceredigion by 833, to 10,100.
The three counties saw nine extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 645 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 59,013, to 727,486; with an additional 61 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,650 throughout the pandemic.
No coronavirus figures for the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire - as well as the rest of Wales - were published on Monday, January 3.
This is because Public Health Wales does not release its statistics on a bank holiday.
On January 10, 2021, the three counties had seen 12,441 Covid cases to date; 8,529 in Carmarthenshire, 2,515 in Pembrokeshire, and 1,396 in Ceredigion.
On that date, 280 Covid-related deaths had been recorded.
