British astronaut Tim Peake and his family have been soaking up the atmosphere in Pembrokeshire.
They called in to Freshwater West while on a coastal walk yesterday, Sunday January 10.
There they visited the famous Dobby’s Grave which has been a feature of the sand dunes since the beach was used as a film set for Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows in 2009.
Tim photographed his sons, Thomas and Oliver, at the memorial scene which remembers the house elf, where people from all over the world have made a pilgrimage to add their own mementos.
Tim said on his Facebook page:
“Walking on this stunning stretch of coast it seemed appropriate that we would stumble across Dobbie the House Elf’s grave on the 20th Anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie. The boys took a moment to pay their respects to a very special elf…."
"We did a #2minutebeachclean as a small thank you to nature for giving us such a beautiful place to explore.”
In 2015, Major Peake became the first British astronaut to join a European Space Agency mission, and only the seventh Brit to have visited space.
He previously visited Pembrokeshire in October 2019 when he stopped by the hamlet of Star, near Llanfyrnach, to encourage schoolchildren to turn their gaze to the heavens to observe the night sky.
