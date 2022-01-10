MORE than £30,000 has now been raised to help repair an iconic church that was damaged by vandals before Christmas.

Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt in Ceredigion, had been targeted overnight on December 2 and again on December 20.

The leaded church windows and gated entrance were damaged, along with the inside of the church.

Local Ceredigion county councillor Clive Davies said he was "humbled by the response" as the £20k target was reached in just three days.

Having set up a JustGiving page, Cllr Davies said the response has been global, with messages of support from as far as America and Australia.

"Members of Eglwys y Grog asked me to help them with the large amount of good will and donations offered towards the restoration of our beloved little church in Mwnt," he said.

"Specifically they asked for help in setting up a Just Giving Page, and donations will go towards the restoration.

"I'm humbled by the response from across the local community, businesses and also through the power of social media across Wales, the UK and globally.

"I would like to thank everyone who donated, shared and have offered further support, which will be followed up once the church members meet in the weeks ahead.

"Future security sadly is also something we will be discussing, and again thank you for the numerous suggestions and support.

"This is a peaceful church which many use for quiet contemplation needs to be open, but kept safe."

A statement on the JustGiving fundraising page said: "Eglwys y Grog at Mwnt was recently badly vandalised by individuals and already some donations are being offered to the church trustees.

"This page has been set-up to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond.

"The money will go towards the repairs needed to get this iconic church back to its previous condition."

Dyfed-Powys Police says it investigating after the church as found to have been damaged inside and out, including smashed windows.

Widespread Anger and shock has been expressed after vandals targeted historic Mwnt Church in what has been branded a ‘hate crime’.