MOLLY DAVIDS (HUNDLETON) ON Thursday, December 16, a large congregation of family and friends attended a service of celebration for the life of the amazing Molly Davids, at St Davids Church, Hundleton.

Wife of the late Derek Davids and mother to the late Julie and Giles (daughter and son) she will be sadly missed and mourned by Herb and Lin and Geoff, Ang and Gordon, Rena and Mike and Karen (daughters and sons and daughter-in-law); Annika, Oliver and Louis(grandchildren) and their families; Artem, Sarah and her great grandsons Aled and Sebastian; brother Reggie and sister Bena, brother-in-law Stuart and many nieces and nephews.

The service was led by Rev Josh Maynard with the eulogy read by Oliver (grandson) and a tribute given by family friend Keith Wheeler with heart-warming slide show compiled by Louis (grandson).

The stories told about her long and action-packed life were both joyous and uplifting and reflected her kindness and zest for life.

Molly was a dedicated Christian who always found time for people and for helping others through her generosity and good humour. She was friendly, caring and kind and over the years raised large amounts of money in aid of the church with her Open Garden Days and the organising of flower festivals.

Her large garden was her passion – it was colourful and bright and a real testimony to her hard work and love of nature. She was an amazing cook and cake-maker and many bridal couples chose to have their wedding cakes created and decorated by her.

A founding member of Hundleton Women’s Institute, she enjoyed this summer’s gathering to celebrate its 70 years – when she read out the minutes of the very first meeting.

A trip to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party back in the 1960s was another great highlight and privilege for her.

Molly was a member of the Mothers’ Union and local gardening club. She was a great story writer and poet and winner of many literary prizes over the years. She possessed so very many talents and had the ability to instil confidence in others in her own calm and innovative way. The many floral tributes and messages from family and friends bore witness to the love and respect in which she was held.

The coffin bearers were Oliver Davies, Louis Davids-Watson, Artem Penner, Barry Hathway, Tony Richards and Huw Richards. The service was conducted by Rev Josh Maynard with Mr Eric Scourfield at the organ. John Roberts and Son, Pembroke Dock, carried out the funeral arrangements.

RAYMOND LESLIE HANCOCK (NEYLAND) THE death occurred on December 3 at his home, 56 College Park, Neyland, of Mr Raymond Leslie Hancock.

He was 84. Raymond was born at Hakin on June 29, 1937, the youngest son of William Leslie and Doris Hancock (née Nowell).

He was educated at Hakin and Milford Haven schools, before starting a seven-year apprenticeship with Messrs Gibson and King learning all aspects of carpentry and woodworking. He spent his working life as a carpenter and builder on house building but also on larger projects like the Haverfordwest telephone exchange. He completed his national service in the Royal Air Force.

In 1956 he met Maureen Cole at Warlow’s Café, Picton Road, Neyland, and the couple married at St David’s Church, Hubberston, on November 16, 1959. A honeymoon in London followed.

The couple had four children, two daughters, Helen and Louise and twin sons, Simon, and Philip. In 1962 Raymond and Maureen moved to 23 Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Neyland, their family home for the following 58 years.

In 2019 Raymond and Maureen celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a reception at the Beggar’s Reach Hotel, Burton, and a telegram from the Queen.

Raymond was a quiet, unassuming may with a wry sense of humour and he was respected by all who knew him. He was a devoted family man to his wife, four children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren and his chief pursuits were his garden and handicrafts. The funeral took place at St Clement’s Church, Neyland, on December 13, the vicar, the Rev Alan Chadwick, officiating, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn.

Tom Newing of Milford Haven undertook the funeral arrangements. Moving eulogies to Raymond were given at the church by his son Simon and at Parc Gwyn by his granddaughter Mrs Katie Hemingray.

There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu are requested in aid of The Macular Society and can be sent to Dr Simon Hancock, 5 Scurlock Drive, Neyland, Pembrokeshire SA73 1PJ.

ANNETTE CURCIO (MILFORD HAVEN) MRS Annette Curcio of Caldy Way, Milford Haven died on October 30, 2021, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.

She was 74. Annette was born on the Cardigan Road, Haverfordwest, just after the end of World War Two.

In her school days, she was a keen athlete (she sprinted for the school) and a whizz at maths. After leaving school, she took a job as a shorthand typist at Green’s Motors, Haverfordwest.

At the age of 16, Annette met Attilio after a chance encounter in the Continental Café in Haverfordwest. Four years later they were married and had set up home in Brooke Avenue, Milford Haven, moving to Caldy Way when their children Anne and Allison were small. Later she took a job as a dinner lady at nearby Milford Haven Comprehensive School.

For several years, life was good for the couple. They were content at home, taking care of their cats, seeing friends and family and tending to the garden. In 2012, they became grandparents for the first time and in the following years, twice more. She loved her family dearly.

Annette was a warm, friendly, fair, principled and hard-working woman who was well-loved by many people. Annette leaves to mourn daughters Anne and Allison; son-in-law Jeremy, beloved grandchildren William, Charlie and Florence; brother John and sister-in-law Beryl and their grown-up children, Bill, Karen, Kevin and Brian, brother-in-law Dennis and son David and many dear cousins and friends in the UK, and extended family in Italy and the USA.

The funeral service was officiated by Canon Marianne Osborne at St David’s Church, Prendergast, followed by the interment at Prendergast Cemetery on November 16, 2021. The bearers were Annette’s brother John Harries, nephews Bill and Kevin Harries and sonin-law Jeremy Cross. The funeral arrangements were carried out by Mike at Tom Newing and Sons, of Milford Haven