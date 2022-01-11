Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that it is unveiling its diversity in democracy programme, which will ensure that council chambers throughout the county are more representative of their communities following the local elections in May 2022.

The programme, which has been agreed by the Welsh Local Government Association, is committed to tasking councils to replace more closely the diverse communities which they serve.

Leader of the council, Cllr David Simpson said: “Pembrokeshire County Council commits to becoming a diverse council in 2022. This critical piece of work will provide a clear, public commitment to improving diversity.

“We will build on our current culture and showcase that we are open and welcoming to all. We have a great deal of work to do over the next five months and will be working with partners to engage and encourage people from under-represented groups to stand for election.”

Through the diversity in democracy party, the county council will work with its members to promote an ‘inclusive, progressive organisation.’

This will be done by ‘developing an action plan to encourage recruitment of candidates from underrepresented groups.’

The county council is also urging all political parties to do more to make their selection process as flexible as possible, in order to support candidates through what can be a complex and daunting process.

There are community engagement events planned throughout 2022 by Pembrokeshire County Council to raise awareness and understanding, for people interested in representing communities as a councillor.

Cllr Simpson added: “We have set ambitious targets for candidates from under-represented groups at the local elections – but with proactive engagement with local community groups and partner organisations we will work harder and go further to ensure we see real change. Diversity in democracy will be at the heart of the core values in this council.”

To help raise awareness and understanding of the county council’s vision, some members have taken part in a social media campaign, showing and highlighting the work they do in their communities.

Furthermore, a mentoring group has been set up to speak to candidates thinking of standing as a councillor.

For further information, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/councillors-and-committees/interested-in-being-a-councillor