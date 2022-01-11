The Randox Health Grand National Festival is bringing a fun-filled three days to Aintree Racecourse in 2022.
The festival kicks off with NHS Day on Thursday April 7 followed by Ladies Day on Friday and the main event, the Grand National, on Saturday.
Although some tickets and packages have sold out, there are plenty of options still available if you want to visit Aintree for one of the biggest horse racing events of the year.
Tickets start at just £27 for the Festival Zone, or if you wanted something a bit more fancy you can spend upwards of £75 for a seat in one of the stands.
There are also hospitality packages which can be bought here.
Here are all the Grand National tickets available to buy:
Festival Zone
How much?
From £27.00 per ticket
What's included?
- Viewing over the closing stages of every race including The Grand National race
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Relax and socialise in the atmospheric Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Access to the Irish Bar, with screens and betting facilities
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with a named artist act after racing
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing throughout the are
Buy your ticket here.
West Tip Seats
How much?
From £40.50
What's included?
- A reserved covered seat
- Great views of the home straight and of the final fences on the Course.
- West Tip private bar & Tattersalls facilities
- Private toilet facilities
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring & Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment
- Access to the Irish Bar, with screens & betting facilities
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Earl of Derby Terrace
How much?
From £45.00
What's included?
- Outdoor terrace area next to the horsewalk
- Up close to the racing on the Course
- Access to the private bar on the ground floor in the grandstand
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with an artist after racing on Thursday and Friday
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Lord Sefton Terrace
How much?
From £45.00
What's included?
- Outdoor terrace area next to the horsewalk
- Close proximity to the wash-down area and trackside viewing
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the private bar on the ground floor in the grandstand
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with an artist after racing on Thursday and Friday
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Garden Club
How much?
From £60.00
What's included?
- Central location close to Red Rum Garden and Queen Mother Lawn
- Private ground floor bar
- Private 1st floor bar with views of the parade ring, live entertainment and outdoor balcony
- Full access to The Festival Zone area for racing, facilities and entertainment
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with an artist after racing on Thursday and Friday
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
- Garden Club is in a temporary structure and unfortunately the 1st floor bar and balcony are not suitable for wheelchair access
Buy your ticket here.
Lord Daresbury Roof
How much?
From £55.00
What's included?
- A birds-eye view directly above the Finishing Post
- Outdoor balcony area
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with an artist after racing on Thursday and Friday
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Princess Royal Roof
How much?
From £55.00
What's included?
- Access to a partially covered standing area and dedicated bar in the Tommy Wallis Suite
- Viewing of the final closing moments of every race, including The Grand National race
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with a named artist act after racing
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Queen Mother Roof
How much?
From £60.00
What's included?
- Ideally located for a direct view of the Finishing Post with excellent vantage points over the Course
- A dedicated bar in an uncovered area
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Enter the Style Award in the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with a named artist act after racing
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Lord Sefton Lower Seats
How much?
From £75.00
What's included?
- Dedicated seat in an outdoor area next to the horsewalk
- Close proximity to the wash-down area and the Course to see The Grand National race
- Access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the Parade
- Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with a named artist act after racing
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Earl of Derby Upper Seats
How much?
From £75.00
What's included?
- Dedicated seat
- Access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to partially covered area in the Upper Saddle Bar*.
- Highest vantage point to view the racing from
- Viewing access of the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with an artist after racing on Thursday and Friday
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
Lord Sefton Upper Seats
How much?
From £75.00
What's included?
- Dedicated seat in an outdoor area next to the horsewalk
- Close proximity to the wash-down area and the Course to see The Grand National race
- Access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
- Access to the Red Rum Garden, with live entertainment throughout the day
- Live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day, with a named artist act after racing
- Tote betting facilities, plus big screen viewing
Buy your ticket here.
View the full list of hospitality packages available on The Jockey Club website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.