Hywel Dda University Health Board representatives have spoken out about the importance of protecting oneself and others, amid the growing number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Wales.

The health board still urges that a Covid-19 vaccine continues to be the best way of protecting yourself from ‘serious illness and reducing the spread of the virus.’

People throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, who are aged 12 and over, are able to visit all drop-in clinics at mass vaccination centres across the three counties.

The opening times of all mass vaccination centres throughout west Wales is available at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/mass-vaccination-centres/

The health board has also reminded people that transport support is available for anybody who requires assistance in getting to a mass vaccination centre.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “With the growing number of cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 in our area, the full course of vaccination continues to the best way to protect yourselves and our community from serious illness and spreading the virus.

“Our teams at the mass vaccination centres across the three counties have been working tirelessly over the last few months to help vaccinate the community. We strive to leave no-one behind, and urge you to come forward and drop in to any of our mass vaccination centres if you haven’t received your first, second, third or booster vaccines yet.

“Help us help you stay protected by getting your Covid-19 vaccine.”

In some communities throughout west Wales, the health board’s community vaccination team will arrange to visit housebound patients to offer vaccination.

Meanwhile, the health board asks people who are unwell or have had a positive Covid-19 test within 28 days not to attend.

Furthermore, under 18s are advised to wait at least 12 weeks from a positive Covid-19 test before having a dose of a vaccine.

For any queries, or if you are unable to attend a drop-in clinic, arrange an appointment by contacting the health board directly on 0300 303 8322 or COVIDEnquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk to arrange an appointment.