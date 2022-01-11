A Haverfordwest woman must pay £224, and has had five points put on her driving licence, for speeding in a rural village.
Danielle Jayne Kitson-James was caught driving her Volkswagen Golf Plus at 35mph in a 20mph zone on the B4332 at Cenarth, on September 29 last year.
The 29-year-old did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court, where her case was heard on Monday, January 10.
However, she entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates fined her £100 and ordered her to pay costs of £90 and a £34 victim surcharge.
Kitson-James, of Upper Market Street, also had her driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Magistrates took her guilty plea into account when imposing sentence. Kitson James will start paying off the £224 on February 7 at the sum of £5 a week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.