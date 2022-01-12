Dyfed-Powys Police has officially opened up its recruitment campaign to kickstart 2022, and is on the lookout for wannabe police officers throughout Mid and West Wales.
The force has opened its recruitment campaign for people who wish to be police officers across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
Training with Dyfed-Powys Police will see the trainees working towards a degree level qualification, being paid while they learn.
The job description by the force has been given as:
- Responding to incidents and calls for help from the public
- Speaking to victims of crime, making sure they get the best possible service
- Recording and investigating crime
- Making arrests, interviewing suspects, and taking statements from witnesses
- Searching for missing people
- Giving evidence in court
- Policing large public events, concerts and demonstrations
- Dealing with road traffic collisions and offences
- Carrying out proactive patrols to assist with problem solving
In order to apply, visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/police-forces/dyfed-powys-police/areas/careers/careers/police-officer/new-recruits/
