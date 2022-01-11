Another 201 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Tuesday, January 11, state there were 112 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 55 in Pembrokeshire and 34 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 7.
The data provided is for the period between 9am January 9 and 9am January.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 69,364 – 38,134 in Carmarthenshire, 21,096 in Pembrokeshire and 10,134 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 646 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,176 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 729,662 cases and 6,654 deaths.
There have been 9,584 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,497,658 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,328,295 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,740,099 people and 52,365 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
