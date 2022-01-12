Oriel y Parc is hosting an exhibition between now and late February, looking at the effects of climate change in the local area.
The ‘Cherish’ Project exhibition team consists of a team of archaeologists, geographers and geologists who study the effects of climate change on coastal and maritime heritage in Wales and Ireland.
With global climate warming, glaciers melting and sea levels rising, the exhibition showcases work conducted at sites in Pembrokeshire, including the promontory fort at Caerfai.
The exhibition also shows work at some of the farming settlements on several of the county’s remote islands, including Skomer and Skokholm.
The Cherish Project exhibition will be on display at Oriel y Parc until Sunday, February 27, opening daily between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
The project is a European-funded project led by the Royal Commission between both Ireland and Wales.
