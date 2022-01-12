The people of a west Wales village have won a Pride in Pembrokeshire Award, after going to great efforts to ensure that their local pub did not shut down.

The White Hart Community Inn, St Dogmaels won the first Pride in Pembrokeshire Award for September/October 2021, winning £200 in the process.

The award is a public service board initiative which ‘recognises and celebrates the efforts of community groups whose work improves the wellbeing of people and communities in Pembrokeshire.’

The White Hart Inn closed in May 2019, but a group of local individuals came up with an initiative, including a share offer which has been taken up by more than 500 people.

Julie Owen, chair of The White Hart Inn Community Inn, St Dogmaels, said: “For two-and-a-half years we have worked together in order to apply for grants and sell the shares.

“On May 27, we were given the keys to the 250-year-old pub. Since then, we have had a team of volunteers along with a local building firm refurbishing the pub ready to open for the whole village.”

Since receiving the keys, a manager has been appointed, with many jobs created in the process.

The community has seen plenty of benefits, with the pub locally sourcing its food and drink.

Julie added: “We hope to provide good home cooked food at a price that all can afford and will create a welcome for locals and visitors alike. We hope to open the doors and give a welcome to all.”

Chair of public service board Tegryn Jones said:

“Panel members felt that the project clearly demonstrated what communities can achieve by people coming together to create a sustainable community enterprise.

“The panel were particularly impressed with the strong involvement of volunteers and local shareholders, the contribution to the local economy through local and short supply chains, and creating employment opportunities.”

