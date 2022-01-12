A lane on the main road into Haverfordwest was closed this morning, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers attending the scene and dealing with a lorry which had broken down.
The lane closed was the A40 westbound between the A4075 Canaston Bridge roundabout and the Toch Lane turnoff.
There were traffic delays and police asked people to find an alternative route.
Officers dealt with the scene, with traffic returning to normal recently.
More to follow...
