MAC has launched a new mystery make-up bag and it's a real bargain, perfect timing for when we're all a little stretched after Christmas.
The Mystery Bag includes seven products for just £35, saving you over 50 percent.
Featuring a full-sized eyeshadow palette, stylish makeup bag and five other surprise items, this gorgeous set is worth every penny, especially as it is worth more than £75.
The eyeshadow comes in gorgeous pinks, browns and purples meaning there is a colour for every skin type, tone and occasion.
Where to buy the MAC Mystery Bag
The MAC mystery bag can be purchased online for a limited time only, so once they're gone, they're gone!
There is also a huge range of items on sale on the MAC website with up to 50 percent off, including the popular Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour and this holiday highlighter, which comes with two different shades.
Head to the MAC Cosmetics website to order yours now.
