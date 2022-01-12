A Hywel Dda University Health Board representative has responded to the story of a life-saving west Wales police officer, who rescued a man suffering from an overdose.
PC Gareth Rees was carrying nasal spray Nyxoid, which began its trial on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
PC Rees saw an unconscious man who was suffering from an overdose, and he administered the nasal spray.
To read the full story, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19793309.west-wales-police-officer-saves-mans-life-miracle-nasal-spray/
In response to this life-saving nasal spray, representatives at Hywel Dda University Health Board were very impressed.
APB prevention and population health improvement strategy manager at Hywel Dda University Health Board, Craig Jones, responded by saying: “Response officers are quite often the first on scene to an overdose and by providing them with Naloxone, they will be in a position to save lives.
"Numbers of drug related deaths in Hywel Dda have fallen since 2020 and we see this as another initiative to keep the data moving in the right direction. The fact that an officer utilised his training and used Naloxone to save a life just nine days into the trial is very rewarding and shows the impact this initiative will have."
