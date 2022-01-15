FOLLOWING this week's news that Cardigan's iconic Barley Saturday stallion show and parade is set to return this year, we take a look back at the pictures from the 2019 event.

The annual event is set make a welcome return on Saturday, April 30, having been cancelled in 2019 and 2020 due to coronavirus.

It draws hundreds of people to Cardigan, and is seen as one of the highlights of the Ceredigion calendar.

In 2019 photographer Julie John was out and about in Cardigan taking pictures of the last showpiece event in the town.

It is believed Barley Saturday has its origins in the middle of the 19th century and served as a half-yearly hiring fair of farm servants.

It celebrated the end of the sowing season, with barley being the final cereal sown, and has been traditionally held on the last Saturday in April.

The event was disbanded during World War Two , but in 1961 a group of town business people decided to resurrect the event.

Barley Saturday saw farmers from surrounding area come to town to hire workers and to inspect stallions that are put out to stud.

These days the horses are the centre of attention, and after the judging of the horse competitions, crowds gather to watch the horses parade through the town,

The horses are followed by of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, carriages, milk floats and gypsy wagons.

Local county councillor Clive Davies welcomed the news of the event's return, saying: "Good news to hear that plans are being put into place for this event.

"Hopefully it is now back on the annual Cardigan calendar."

Click on the gallery to see the pictures from the 2019 event.