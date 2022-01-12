Many Tears Animal Rescue has relocated 48 pets to foster home across the country as they await forever homes.

They shared the news on Facebook after all 48 pets left the centre on Sunday, January 9.

“48 precious souls are now on their way to loving foster homes around the country where they will stay until they find their forever homes.

“Finally they can experience the comfort of a sofa for the first time, or the feeling of laying in front of the fire, or a lovely garden to mooch around in and find new smells!

“Seeing them all ready to go is such an amazing feeling … and so worth the 5am wake up call.”

They added thanks to the many foster homes that would be taking in the animals.

“Thank you to all you fosterers for making this happen … you already know how much I love and appreciate you all ❤️❤️ I hope you love your new residents!! Xx”

Many Tears Animal Rescue scam warning

Many Tears recently warned on Facebook of a scam involving Facebook marketplace, urging users to ignore posts that claim all proceeds would go to the charity.

“Please do NOT buy from this lady. We do not have any association with her and believe this to be a scam and you will not receive any items. Please be mindful of sales like this in the future as she may just make another account,” they wrote.