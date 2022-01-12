A self-declared ‘Freeman of the land’ has denied allegations he refused to acknowledge a community order he was subject to, Haverfordwest magistrates heard on January 11.

Max Christopher, appearing in court from the cells, asked to take a minute to do a breathing exercise before the case could begin.

When 34-year-old Christopher was readmitted to court, it became difficult to identify where he resided.

Christopher claimed he was a ‘Freeman of the land,’ the court heard.

The Freeman movement is a group of individuals who see themselves as independent of government and rule of law and instead follow their interpretation of common law.

When the court tried to identify Christopher’s place of residence, he stated he had ‘many friends’ he could stay at, and that he also owned a couple of properties.

It was not made clear to the court where exactly these properties were.

The court deemed Christopher to be of no fixed abode.

Christopher denied one charge where it is claimed he refused to acknowledge a community order, made on January 9.

He declined representation, stating he would represent himself.

The order had four conditions attached to it.

Christopher is accused of breaking two of them, including not to obstruct any gateways within five miles of the River Cleddau, and to not contact police, unless in an emergency or to report a crime.

Christopher said he wanted his day in court so he could have his case heard; claiming he was being harassed.

Presiding Magistrate David Ellis was about to adjourn the case for trail, with witnesses selected, and solicitor Mike Kelleher chosen to cross-examine them on behalf of the court.

However, Christopher then decided he would seek legal representation, and happened to point at Mr Kelleher.

The case was adjourned for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 4.

As yet, Christopher has not formally approached Mr Kelleher to represent him.