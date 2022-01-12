A LOCAL artist has decided to sell one of his most treasured paintings to raise money for the iconic church in Mwnt, which was vandalised before Christmas.

The leaded church windows and gated entrance were damaged, along with the inside of the church after the church was overnight on December 2 and again on December 20.

A fundraising effort has raised over £30,000 for Eglwys y Grog through the crowdfunding site JustGiving, with over 1,200 people supporting the campaign.

Artist Wynne Melville Jones, who paints from a studio at his home in Llandre in north Ceredigion, hopes his contribution of an artwork will be an added boost.

“I’ve been a regular visitor to Mwnt over the years and recent visits have inspired me to paint and record each visit," he said.

"My aim in all my pictures is to catch the unique mood and the secret charm, and the deep feeling of history that is a feature of the location.

"The simplicity of the old Building with its white-washed walls against a backdrop of the deep colours of Cardigan Bay is a strong image and is carved into ones Memory forever even after one visit

“I, just like so many other people was deeply shocked to hear news of the destruction and vandalism at Mwnt especially during this fragile and uncertain pandemic.

“It is devastating that there are people who cannot see the richness of culture and respect the wealth of history respond in such a distructive and pointless way”, said Wynne

"Vandals have caused considerable damage to the iconic Mwnt Church in Ceredigion at the year's turning," said Mr Melville.

"Following this sad and shameful act I have decided to sell this painting of my work with the proceeds being donated to a local committee to make good the damage.

"This picture has been painted on canvas 30x25cm and is framed and has been valued at £395.

"I shall accept offers from now until the end of January 2022, and the painting will go to the highest offer."

The artist can be emailed on wmj@wynmel.cymru or text 07968111757 for further information,