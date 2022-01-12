An inquest into the death of a teenager, who was found in the early hours at Pembroke Millpond last month, has been opened.
Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, heard that police were called to the Millpond at 04.12am on December 17 last year, and that, following a search of the area, the body of a woman, later named as Lily Sullivan, was found.
Police officers and paramedics attempted resuscitation, but Miss Sullivan was pronounced dead at 6.02am.
Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that Miss Sullivan was 18 years old, having been born on July 9, 2003, in Swansea.
She said a 31-year-old man had been arrested and was subsequently charged with murder. He remains in custody, and the case remains under investigation.
Mr Bennet opened and adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed pending the outcome of the ongoing criminal proceedings.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.