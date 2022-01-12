Many people throughout the country have enjoyed watching A Discovery of Witches on TV over the last few years, while many people in Pembrokeshire have enjoyed watching it being filmed.
All episodes of the latest series are available to watch on Sky, with several people noticing the stars of the show, Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer, walking through some familiar looking places.
One such highlight is during episode six of the new series, where Matthew Goode can be seen walking into the Defensible Barracks at Pembroke Dock.
The façade of the Grade II-listed Victorian fort is acting as a location in Poland, where Goode’s vampire character Matthew Clairmont visits.
Across west Wales, people have spotted the Sky fantasy television series filming at spots including Carew Castle, Pembroke Castle and Pembroke Dock.
The series has been no stranger to the county, with location shots for the show being filmed in Pembrokeshire, dating back to its first series in 2018.
The show, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Deborah Harkness, is a contemporary love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, but in a world where witches and vampires live and work unseen.
