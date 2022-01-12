Pembrokeshire County Council has launched a series of short films, showing the stories of several community-led initiatives from across the county.

The short films vary from looking after green spaces in Fishguard, to providing meals on wheels in St Davids.

The greening project from Fishguard and Goodwick is the first to premiere, highlighting the importance of open green spaces to Pembrokeshire.

David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire Council said: “Volunteering is at the very core of kindness – and volunteering is at the heart of each of these stories.

“These videos highlight the incredible work our communities are doing – and ensure the lives, love and work of our amazing community members is celebrated.

“I am immensely proud of the projects that have been undertaken – often in challenging circumstances – but this showcases the amazing communities of Pembrokeshire – and the actions they do to support their community.”

A spokesperson from the county council continued: “The featured projects provide a snapshot of the community spirit and what can be achieved, and will help empower communities to embrace volunteering and help make their local environment an even better place to live.”

A 60-second preview of the greening project can be seen at https://youtu.be/CYxKl5yrYWA

Meanwhile, the full film of the greening project is available at https://youtu.be/s0LCLgNVH9M