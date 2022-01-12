Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s, after reportedly being bitten by dogs.
It has been reported that a man passed away at the scene following the incident at a property in Lampeter on Monday, January 10.
Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
A Dyfed-Powys Police statement said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter.
"Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called just after 5.00pm, Monday, 10th January 2022, to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.
"Sadly, a man in his 60s passed away at the scene.
"A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
"She has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.
"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.