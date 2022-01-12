A Pembrokeshire clergyman is stepping out on a mission to honour the Bible’s most significant journey while supporting a county end-of-life charity.

Rev Canon Michael Rowlands is taking to the highways and byways of north Pembrokeshire with the aim of covering three times the distance of the 70-mile journey made by Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus.

But this is no member of the country clergy out for a gentle amble.

“I was a Padre in the Army, so I walk at a pace of hammer and tongs,” Canon Mike, 59, said.

“It's a quick marching pace, almost into a jog. It’s not a stroll – I get on with it!”

As Area Dean of Greater Dewisland, he is in charge of 13 churches from Nolton in mid Pembrokeshire to St Nicholas in the north.

At Christmas 2020, he raised £1,500 for the DPJ Foundation and the VC Gallery from a similar ‘Mary and Joseph’ walk – a distance he has covered over a number of festive seasons since he was 17.

He added: “It was a bit different last Christmas – I went down with Covid and had to go into isolation.

“So I’ve just decided to carry on walking to get more support for my chosen charity, which is Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

“As a clergyman, I am in a very privileged position in that I’m with people in their happiest times and saddest times. “I regularly see at first-hand the tremendous work that Paul Sartori nurses do, and it leaves me in awe. “When you see families who are touched by them, you realise the importance of their role.

“As with other charities, Covid has had a big effect on Paul Sartori’s fundraising, so anything that can be done to help support them is a bonus.”

Canon Mike has so far raised more than £600 for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which provides a range of services, free of charge, to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

He hopes to raise £1,000 and donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-rowland7

For information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.