Making a claim after a cycling accident - Q&A

I have been knocked off my bicycle by a car on the road. What should I do?

Your health and wellbeing should always be the primary focus. Make sure that you seek an appropriate medical assessment by a doctor because some injuries will not be immediately apparent and can take a couple of days to manifest and start to show symptoms.

If you exchanged details with the other person(s) involved you will need to keep this information safe. It is important that you obtain as much information as possible including their name, address and phone number/email and the registration number of the vehicle and insurance details. Make sure that you keep any photographs or videos taken after an accident.

Witness evidence will usually be of great assistance so make sure to keep a note of the names and contact details for anyone who witnessed the accident. If CCTV or traffic light footage/sequence information is available make sure that you obtain this as soon as possible.

Should I contact the police?

You should contact the police to report an accident. They will be able to confirm the contact details of the other party involved and provide you with an incident number.

Can I claim for damage to my bicycle?

If your bike or clothing (including bike helmet and accessories) have been damaged as a result of the accident you must keep all receipts so they can be included in any claim that is pursued.

What steps can I take to avoid an accident from occurring again?

With more bicycles out on the roads there will inevitably be an increase in the number of accidents taking place so cycle safety and awareness is crucial.

The most important thing is to make sure that your bicycle is set up to fit your physique but if out on the road The Highway Code should always be observed. Red lights should never be jumped and cyclists should stay off of pavements.

Lights should be used to keep you visible (even during the day if the light is low) and bright clothing should be worn. Helmets should always be worn to avoid injury to the head should you be unfortunate enough to fall off of your bicycle.

Should I wear headphones when cycling?

Mobile phones can be a useful tool should photographs or videos need to be taken after an accident but they should not be used when cycling and you should avoid listening to music. It is important to stay alert and to be aware of your surroundings and other road users.

At Howells Solicitors, our Personal Injury department is working on behalf of several new and existing clients who are making cycling accident claims. Accidents with other cyclists, with motor vehicles or those who have fallen, or crashed due to road surfaces in disrepair are the most frequent reasons provided.

If you have been unfortunate enough to have suffered a physical or psychological injury in an accident whilst on your bicycle and you do not consider yourself to be at fault, then you have every right to pursue a personal injury claim.

Clearly demonstrating that the other person/party involved was negligent is very important, and that it was because of this that you suffered your injuries however, you do need to register your claim within three years of the date of the accident.

Howells Solicitors