NARBERTH RFC has postponed it scheduled Championship Cup match this weekend against Maesteg Quins, because of coronavirus regulations.

The Otters have confirmed that the tie, scheduled for Saturday, January 15, will now be played at a later date.

A spokesperson for the club said: "As a result of last week’s Directive from the WRU concerning Covid Regulations, and a subsequent Webinar held last night, the Club does not feel comfortable that we can fulfil our obligations with regard to the risk assessments which need to be done for our Cup match versus Maesteg Quins, next Saturday.

"It is with regret, therefore, that the game has been postponed until a later date."

Narberth RFC's seconds team, however, are due to play their Cup match at Llangennech, kick-off 2.30pm, and the Under 18s are scheduled to play at Whitland.

Last weekend, Narbeth RFC notched a solid 47-7 win against Pembroke Seconds, who had a bare 15 players with three Llangwm players on the bench.

The Otters were delighted to have Tom Clarke and Llew Jones back, both recovering from ankle injuries.

On a heavy pitch, the young Otters got off to a flying start, scoring six tries in the first 20 minutes after some great work by the forwards, matched by some precision play along the whole back line.

Shane Rossiter went over in the left hand corner, and a minute later Lewis Hough got try number two.

Rossiter followed up with another after a lovely break by captain Kyle Williams, and Ryan Scourfield then finished off the first half with a hat-trick of tries, for a half-time lead of 32-0.

The second half was a much closer affair, with the Llangwm boys making an impact up front for Pembroke and Narberth rolling on all their replacements.

Matty Lewis, Dylan Walsh and Tom Clarke added to the Narberth scoreline, before Ieuan Power went over for a well-deserved try for Pembroke on the final whistle.

Narberth Man of the Match was Harri Harries, who was superb in defence and produced some lovely distribution at fly-half.

The Youths travelled to Llangwm, winning 57-7 to cap off a good day all round for the club, and fully appreciated getting some rugby played after the Christmas lay-off.