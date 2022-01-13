Pembrokeshire County Council is encouraging people throughout the county to participate in donating blood across several events which are occurring in the coming month.
The county council has said that the Welsh Blood Service is well below its usual amount, particularly in the blood categories of O +/- and A+/-.
Events of donating blood are happening throughout Pembrokeshire, including:
- Tenby Leisure Centre – Thursday, January 20 and Tuesday, February 1
- Crymych Leisure Centre – Thursday, January 27 and Tuesday, February 15
- Milford Haven Pill Social Club – Monday, February 14
- Haverfordwest Rugby Club – Monday, January 24, Monday, February 28 and Monday, March 14
- Pembroke Town Hall – Thursday, March 3
In order to book on to one of the events, visit https://wbs.wales/GiveBloodpembrokeshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.