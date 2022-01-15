No matter whereabouts in the UK people are from, Brits are well known throughout the world for being big fans of Indian food.
And Pembrokeshire is no stranger to curries, with many Indian restaurants sitting on high streets in communities across the county, but which reigns supreme?
Looking at the top-rated curry houses in Pembrokeshire, on the website TripAdvisor, it is clear to see that Pembroke Dock is home to the county’s favourite Indian, according to reviewers.
Seven Spice, which ranks as the third best restaurant in Pembroke Dock on the website, has more than 300 reviews, giving it a 4.5 rating out of five.
The second highest rated curry house in the county is named as Saffron in St Davids, with more than 500 reviews on the website giving it a four out of five rating.
Tenby’s curry house Buddha Buddha came in at third, with nearly 150 people rating it as ‘excellent.’
Haverfordwest-based Taj Mahal took fourth spot, as one reviewer said: “Food was delicious, staff were lovely. This place lived up to all the reviews! If we are back here again, it will be a place I wouldn't hesitate to visit or recommend.”
The top five was completed by Seven Spice in Kilgetty.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.