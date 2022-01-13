In the latest meeting held by Neyland Town Council, matters were discussed including groundwork on the new skatepark, the creation of a new community gardens and climate change in the community.
The monthly town council for January meeting took place on Monday, January 10, and was chaired by the mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock.
During the meeting, the groundwork on the new skatepark on Brunel Quay was discussed. The work began on Wednesday, January 12, and the installation is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Neyland Town Council secured a grant of more than £41,700 towards the cost of the new skatepark.
The town council also discussed the councillors’ intentions to secure a lease from Pembrokeshire County Council for the community gardens/allotments behind Harbour Close in the town.
It was also agreed at the meeting that the new council, following the elections in May 2022, will undertake an environmental audit of climate change work being conducted within the Neyland community.
Finally, the town council agreed to donate £100 to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital, following the December 2020 donations of £150 to Marie Curie and £100 to Wales Air Ambulance.
