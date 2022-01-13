The extraordinary sight of more than a hundred common dolphins feeding just off Strumble Head lighthouse delighted locals and visitors yesterday evening, Monday, January 12.

Strumble is a well-known spot for dolphin and porpoise spotting but it is unusual to see so many common dolphins so close to the shore.

The superpod was captured on film by Brennig Huws, who has recently moved to Fishguard to work for the National Trust.

As well as common dolphins Brennig also captured footage of rare Risso dolphins also feeding close to the shore.

“I quite often go to Strumble after work,” said Brennig. “I usually see porpoises and sometimes see common dolphins quite far out but in smaller numbers.

“Yesterday evening after sunset they came in really close and were feeding by the lighthouse. There were more than 100, they were everywhere you looked for about two miles feeding and jumping.

“I have never seen anything like it.”

Cliff Benson, founder of marine life charity, said that the sightings were ‘incredible’.

“Risso's Dolphins are rarely seen anywhere else in the UK from the shore, but are reasonably regular visitors to Strumble Head, particularly in the winter months,” said Cliff.

“They are very large dolphins three to four metres long and with their tall dorsal fins, are sometimes mistaken for Orcas “The pod of (much smaller) Common Dolphins, estimated at over 100 individuals, is also an extraordinary phenomenon as both species are usually offshore species.”

Cliff added that Strumble Head and its complex high energy tidal system seems to draw cetaceans to it, giving cetacean researchers like Sea Trust Wales and lucky members of the public, unique opportunities to see and study these animals.

Harbour Porpoises are also commonly seen here at Strumble and are the subject of Sea Trust’s Photo ID group research.