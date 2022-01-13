France is reopening its borders to holidaymakers which means it's time to say "oui merci" to a French getaway.

If you're wanting to escape the January Blues or you're looking for a bargain break, we've got you covered.

Whether you picture yourself on the slopes this February half term or you sipping coffee on the Seine, there is something for everyone.

We have rounded up the best flight deals from your favourite airlines from EasyJet, Jet 2, British Airways and more to help you jet off for less.

Sights from Paris, France. Credit: Canva

Cheap flights to France from UK airports

EasyJet

The airline is offering an incredible up to 25% off its flights to over 50 destinations.

Binged enough Emily in Paris over Christmas and want to experience the real thing? Jet off to Paris' Charles de Gaulle for just £16.99 one way from London Gatwick.

Or explore the stunning scenery in Nice during Springtime with flights from Bristol setting you back only £16.99.

Get lost (on purpose) in Bordeaux with flights from London Luton airport starting at just £10.49.

Shop EasyJet's January sale and see how you can jet off to France for less.

Jet 2

With the borders reopening, we've found the perfect excuse to slip into our salopettes and hit the slopes.

Fly from Birmingham to Chamberry in time for the February break for an impressive £25 with Jet 2.

If you prefer having your feet firmly on solid ground, why not discover the delights of La Rochelle?

Flights from both Leeds and Manchester start from £45 making it the perfect summer escape.

And if exploring and sampling French vineyards is more your bag, we recommend a trip to South-West France's Bergerac.

Hop on to Jet 2's flight leaving from Birmingham to Bergerac in June with prices starting at just £36.

Popular French tourist destinations. Credit: Canva

British Airways

With British Airways January sale, it's hard to say "Non" to deals like these.

Fly from London Heathrow to Nice for a relaxing February break with prices starting at £47 one way.

Pack your bags and head off from London Heathrow for the ultimate summer holiday to Corsica with prices starting at £151 one way.

Or swap London for Marseille with a break away in March with one-way tickets starting at £38.

Ryanair

Bask in the June sun while discovering Bergerac for the incredible price of £16.99 from Ryanair.

Take on Toulouse for the jaw-dropping price of £5.99 when you jet off from Edinburgh before the end of the month!

Fly away to Beziers with prices starting at £17.39 for a June break from Bristol.