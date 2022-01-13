Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has said that he still supports Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amid an ongoing inquiry as to whether a party took place at 10 Downing Street during the first lockdown.

The alleged party is said to have taken place on May 20, 2020, during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, for which the Prime Minister has come under much scrutiny.

Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, has called for Simon Hart MP to submit a letter of no confidence to his party leader.

Jane Dodds said:

“While my constituents and people all across Wales said goodbye to their loved ones via Zoom, Boris Johnson’s private secretary was telling staff to bring their own booze for a garden party knees-up.

“It’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.

“It is now clear that the Prime Minister has repeatedly lied to the public and massively disrespected the Welsh public. Surely Simon Hart must submit his letter of no confidence because this Prime Minister needs to be removed.”

Simon Hart took to social media to give his thoughts on the matter.

The Secretary of State for Wales said in his statement:

“I can completely understand why the confusion over this has caused upset and anger. Friends and constituents have every right to feel aggrieved by the allegations that have been made.

“For this reason, I think it is right that the Prime Minister came to the House (of Commons) today [January 12] to apologise and take personal responsibility for the events of May 20.

“I think it is also right that we give the appropriate time and space for the official inquiry to report.

“Just like thousands of other families I dearly wish we weren’t in this position. The Prime Minister’s comments today reflect that too.