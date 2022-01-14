A major machinery auction will be held on behalf of Stepside Agricultural Contractors in Cardigan from January 26-21.

Hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, the sale will include over 80 lots, featuring well-maintained agricultural tractors, forage harvester, slurry tankers, muck spreaders, plant, grassland machinery and equipment.

Highlights of the sale include a 2016 Claas Jaguar 970 Forage Harvester, with an estimate of £110,000 - £130,000; a 2015 Krone Big M 420 self-propelled mower, with an estimate of £120,000 - £140,000; a 2020 John Deere 6250R AutoPower Ultimate Edition tractor with an estimate of £110,000 - £130,000; a 2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad with an estimate of £45,000 - £50,000 and a JCB JS130LC Tracked Excavator with an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000.

Stepside Agricultural Contractors is a family-owned partnership based in Cardigan, and which was established 50 years ago.

Daniel James from Stepside Agricultural Contractors said: “We have had a change in business policy at Stepside and will now be specialising in the waste, slurry and digestate sectors.

"We have updated much of our slurry kit and as a result, the machinery available at the Cheffins auction is now surplus to our requirements

"We have worked hard to look after all of the equipment on offer, and this sale will be a good opportunity for buyers to pick up second-hand, well-maintained kit for a lower price than buying new.

"The Cheffins team are the market leaders for online farm sales, and having attended a number of their auctions, we knew that this would be the best route to market the equipment and get the best possible price.

"With new machinery prices being so high at the moment, we hope that our equipment will be a good option for farmers and contractors looking for quality agricultural machinery.”

The sale will take place from Wednesday, January 26 until Monday, January 31, with a viewing day on Thursday, January 27 at the Stepside premises at Cardigan Cattle Market.

To view the catalogue, visit: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm