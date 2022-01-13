It has been a positive start to 2022 for a Pembrokeshire school, which has been removed from the list of schools which requires Estyn review.

After a December inspection, Haverfordwest High VC School was removed from the list when inspectors decided that ‘appropriate progress’ had been made.

Headteacher Jane Harries said:

“The HHVCS team are delighted that staff dedication towards school targets have been reflected in the report. I would like to thank everyone for their support, including the hard work by governors, staff, students and our wider community. We are looking forward to continuing these high expectations as we continue on our exciting journey to the newly built school.”

The Estyn report stated: “Haverfordwest High VC School is judged to have made appropriate progress in respect of the key issues for action, and in developing the capacity to continue to bring about improvements. There will be no further monitoring activity in relation to this inspection.”

Paul Lucas, chair of governors, said:

“The news came as a splendid Christmas bonus for the school providing a good start to a New Year when we all look forward to settling into our new home with its superb educational facilities.”

Steven Richards-Downes, director for education, added: “The school’s staff, leadership team and governors are to be congratulated for continuing to focus on their inspection recommendations during this challenging time.

“I am confident that the school will go from strength-to-strength and we look forward to opening the school on its new site in September 2022.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “I should like to thank the headteacher, staff, governors and learners for all the hard work that has gone in to achieving this successful Estyn outcome.