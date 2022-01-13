There have been 358 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Thursday, January 13, state there were 254 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 65 in Pembrokeshire and 39 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 7.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 70,014 – 38,569 in Carmarthenshire, 21,233 in Pembrokeshire and 10,212 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 650 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 3,197 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 735,745 cases and 6,679 deaths.
There have been 16,107 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,499,123 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,332,336 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,758,311 people and 52,666 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
