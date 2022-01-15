A WEB designer out one evening playing pool made the ‘catastrophic’ decision to drive after being unable to find a taxi, a court heard.
At 12.50 in the morning officers saw 26-year-old Daniel Metcalf’s car behind them with no headlights on. They pulled Metcalf over and could smell alcohol on him. Metcalf supplied positive tests for alcohol both at the roadside and at the police station.
Metcalf, of Thurston Lane, Sardis, measured 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 11, Metcalf pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving at Milford Haven.
In mitigation defence solicitor Mike Kelleher said with the nature of the offence it is fortunate his client works from home.
“My client is a web designer,” explained Mr Kelleher. “He’s taken the car into town and was going to take a taxi home but took the catastrophic decision to drive.
“He will feel the effects of that catastrophic decision for a long time.”
Probation officer Julie Norman described how Metcalf came to be driving his car in the circumstances.
“The defendant was playing pool in Milford Haven. He said he wandered round for a while looking for a taxi. When he did not find one he made the silly decision to get in his car.”
Metcalf lost his licence for two years and was made subject to 200 hours unpaid work.
He will pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge, to be paid within 28 days.
