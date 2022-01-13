A man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on suspicion of common assault, late into yesterday evening.
A call came through to Dyfed-Powys Police from Haverfordwest late into the evening of Wednesday, January 12, about the suspicion of common assault.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The matter has since been finalised by means of an out of court disposal.”
